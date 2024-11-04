VIDEO: Is Erling Haaland injured?! Man City star hits the deck & writhes around in agony in training ahead of Champions League clash with Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP
Erling Haaland appeared to have handed Manchester City an injury scare when going down in training, but he was merely playing up to his team-mates.
- Striker maintaining stunning strike rate
- European action next on the agenda
- Brushed off a slight knock in training