VIDEO: Cole Palmer kicks the post and SCREAMS at Nicolas Jackson in furious outburst after Chelsea team-mate refuses to set him up for easy goal in Club World Cup semi-final clash with Fluminense
Cole Palmer was seen lashing out in frustration after Nicolas Jackson squandered a chance in Chelsea's victory over Fluminense at the Club World Cup.
- Palmer kicked post in frustration
- Jackson passed up great chance
- Chelsea still reached Club World Cup final