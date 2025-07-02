VIDEO: 'Old man!' - Chelsea & Lille legend Eden Hazard gives Olivier Giroud hilarious welcome after ex-team-mate joined French club from LAFC
Chelsea legend Eden Hazard sent a special welcome message to Olivier Giroud after the French striker joined Lille from LAFC. The French striker has signed a one-year deal with Lille, marking his comeback to Ligue 1 after a 13-year absence. The 38-year-old parted ways with MLS club LAFC by mutual agreement just days ago.
