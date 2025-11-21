Getty Images Sport
USWNT to open 2026 with Southern California camp and January friendly against Paraguay
Importance of January camp
Emma Hayes emphasized the importance of January camp, noting that a full week of uninterrupted training and two matches will be vital preparation for a pivotal 2026 and the start of World Cup qualifying.
“January camp is a vitally important part of our yearly schedule, especially with 2026 being a year that will host World Cup qualifying,” Hayes said in the press release. “We don’t get many training days together during any given year, so there is a high value in getting a whole week of training as well as two matches. I was pleased with the progress we made as a team in 2025, but we still have a ways to go to get to where we want to be heading into the Concacaf W Championship in the fall.”
Christen Press retirement celebration
The Jan. 24 match against Paraguay will feature a special retirement celebration for Los Angeles native Christen Press, who concluded her illustrious playing career this year. Press leaves the game as one of the most accomplished forwards in U.S. soccer history. Her 64 international goals rank ninth all-time for the USWNT, and she played a crucial role in the team's back-to-back Women's World Cup championships in 2015 and 2019.
Homecoming
The USWNT's return to Dignity Health Sports Park carries special significance after last year's planned January camp at the venue had to be relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, due to devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The stadium, which has operated under various names since opening in 2003, has hosted 21 USWNT matches - more than any other venue in program history.
January fixtures set stage for critical World Cup
Following the Jan. 24 match against Paraguay, the USWNT will face another opponent on Jan. 27 at a venue to be announced soon, completing the camp schedule. The matches represent the beginning of an important year as the team builds toward the Concacaf W Championship in fall 2026, which serves as the qualifying tournament for the next World Cup cycle.
