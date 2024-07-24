'There's something missing' - USWNT legend Ali Krieger gives honest assessment of Emma Hayes' squad as she warns fans not to expect 'great' performances at Paris Olympics
United States icon Ali Krieger is hopeful her country can win Olympic gold in Paris but says "there's something missing" in the squad at present.
- Hayes left Chelsea for US job in 2024
- Enjoyed unbeaten start in position
- Krieger downplays Olympics expectations