As 2026 arrives, the accelerating flow of elite American players from the NWSL to Europe’s top divisions shows little sign of slowing - even with the league’s new 'High Impact Player' rule now in effect.
What began as a notable shift now looks poised to become a defining trend, with USWNT regulars increasingly anchoring some of the biggest clubs on the continent. From Naomi Girma's record-setting $1.1 million transfer from San Diego Wave to Chelsea to Alyssa Thompson’s subsequent $1.3 million move from Angel City FC to the same club, those deals alone have laid the groundwork for 2026 to bring higher fees, earlier moves, and a growing European footprint for the next generation of U.S. stars.
Looking at how Girma, Thompson, and others like Cat Macario, Emily Fox, Lindsey Heaps, Lily Yohannes, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce fared last year - alongside predictions for the year ahead - GOAL takes a closer look at how America’s top players will shape the 2026 season abroad.