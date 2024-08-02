Achraf Hakimi's side dominated the entire match, putting the overmatched USMNT on their heels from the opening whistle

The U.S. men's U23 national team crashed out of the 2024 Olympics, falling to Morocco 4-0 in the quarterfinals Friday in Paris.

Morocco went up early in the first half from the penalty spot on what was a controversial call, and it set the tone for the match.

Two Moroccan players and defender Nathaniel Harriel went to challenge for a ball in the air, and the Philadelphia Union defender's boot made contact with the calf of Soufiane Rahimi, who fell to the ground.

The Al-Ain striker scored the ensuing penalty kick after a brief VAR review to make it 1-0 in the 28th minute.

The U.S. made it to halftime without conceding again, needing a new identity on the pitch for the final 45 if they were to secure a result. They came out of the break with a much higher tempo, but nothing came of it, and Morocco began to dominate.

Minutes after the USMNT's best chance of the game, a close-range effort from Miles Robinson that was hit wide, the Atlas Lions doubled their lead. It was a sensational counter, led by ex-Barcelona star Abde Ezzalzouli and finished by winger Ilias Akhomach in the 63rd minute.

They added a third seven minutes later, with PSG star Achraf Hakimi putting the game away, making it 3-0 after a solo-effort that saw the U.S. defense just watch him dribble by.

They added a fourth in stoppage-time after another penalty was called on Harriel, this time for a handball offense despite the defender's arm being tucked in on his side in a natural position.

The USMNT lacked ambition and aggression much of the game, and seemed to be affected by a predominantly Moroccan crowd.

Overall, it was a brilliant and unexpected run for the U23 squad at these Olympics, and it could be a spark for the program for years to come. But the U.S. - playing in the Olympics for the first time since 2008 and in the knockouts for the first time in 24 years - were not up to the task in the quarterfinals. And on a day in which they needed to be at their best, they didn't deliver

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from the Parc Des Princes in Paris.