USMNT's Tyler Adams makes AFC Bournemouth squad but doesn't play in stunning upset over Arsenal

T. AdamsUSABournemouth vs ArsenalBournemouthArsenalPremier League

The USMNT didn't play in Bournemouth's stunning win over Arsenal, but his return to the bench is a positive sign.

  • Adams returned to the bench after lengthy injury
  • Arsenal stunned by Bournemouth
  • The Cherries now 10th in the Prem
