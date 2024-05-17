USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah among AC Milan players tipped to 'do more' for Rossoneri next season as Stefano Pioli reflects on 2023-24 campaign
AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has tipped the club's newest signings - such Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah - to "do more" for the club next season.
- Musah and Pulisic join Milan in 2023
- American duo have contrasting seasons
- Manager Pioli tips new signings to 'do more'