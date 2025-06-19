This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jacob Schneider

USMNT star Weston McKennie captains Juventus as the Bianconeri handily defeat UAE side Al Ain in their Club World Cup opener

The Serie A side thrashed the Middle Eastern club, putting five past them en route to all three points to begin the competition

