USMNT star Christian Pulisic avoids injury after halftime substitution in AC Milan's victory over Cesc Fabregas's Como

After undergoing a scan, the U.S. international has avoided a muscle tear, with the cause for concern being fatigue. Pulisic subbed off for Milan in match vs. Como. USMNT star avoids injury, scan reveals. No muscle tear, strictly fatigue.