Jacob Schneider

USMNT prospect Cole Campbell earns big cameo off bench as Borussia Dortmund crash out of DFB Pokal to Wolfsburg

C. CampbellBorussia DortmundUSAWolfsburg vs Borussia DortmundWolfsburgDFB-Pokal

The Black and Yellow were eliminated from the competition with the loss, but Campbell earned his biggest opportunity yet with the senior team.

  • Borussia Dortmund lose 1-0 to Wolfsburg in DFB Pokal
  • USMNT prospect Cole Campbell plays 43 minutes
  • 18-year-old earned second senior appearance
