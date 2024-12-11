Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna starts as Borussia Dortmund fall to FC Barcelona in UEFA Champions League

G. ReynaBorussia DortmundUSABorussia Dortmund vs BarcelonaBarcelonaChampions League

Gio Reyna logged 73 minutes as the Black and Yellow fell to the Spanish side in UCL

  • Gio Reyna earned rare UCL XI nod for BVB
  • Dortmund draw Barcelona 2-2
  • American's first start since August
