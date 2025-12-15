USMNT icon Michael Bradley named New York Red Bull head coach after MLS NEXT Pro championship success

Bradley's appointment represents a homecoming for the Princeton, New Jersey-born midfielder, who began his professional career with the franchise - then known as the New York/New Jersey MetroStars - in 2004 under his father, Bob Bradley. His playing journey would later take him to six clubs across five countries during a decorated 19-year career that included an MLS Cup title with Toronto FC and a Coppa Italia triumph with AS Roma.

The former midfielder, who earned 151 caps for the United States national team (third-most in program history), transitioned to coaching shortly after retiring as a player in 2023.

“I am excited for the opportunity to be Head Coach of the club that I started my professional career with and also in the state that I call home,” Bradley said in the press release.