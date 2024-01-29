USMNT star Gio Reyna to stay at Borussia Dortmund? Manager Edin Terzic offers major transfer update before January window closes

USMNT star Gio Reyna to stay at Borussia Dortmund? Manager Edin Terzic offers major transfer update before January window closesJacob SchneiderGetty ImagesUSABorussia DortmundBundesligaGiovanni ReynaEdin TerzicUSMNT star Gio Reyna's boss Edin Terzic has played down talk of him departing Borussia Dortmund this January.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReyna linked with move away from BVBBoss Edin Terzic says otherwiseMidfielder wanted by several clubs