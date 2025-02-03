Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2024-25Getty
Siddhant Lazar

USMNT's Christian Pulisic gets his own anime as AC Milan, eFootball collaborate to create special Rossoneri 'Captain Tsubasa' themed cards

USASerie AC. Pulisic

AC Milan join eFootball’s collaboration with Captain Tsubasa and the game will feature special Rossoneri cards

  • Pulisic, Hernandez and Co. feature in the collaboration
  • Messi, Cantona, Neymar Jr, and others also have special edition cards
  • Formerly known as PES, eFootball has rebranded into free-to-play platform
Article continues below

Next Match