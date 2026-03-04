After that, it became clear: Punditry, coaching, all of that conventional soccer stuff? That wouldn’t be authentic to who he was.

“I think you got to go back to your soft skills. And so my soft skills were design and creation and things like this. And so I just went back to passions. And when you transition, I think you automatically start to do things that you couldn't do when you play,” DeMerit said.

Yes, music was part of that. But in giving back, he thought about who he was as a person - not just his experience battling on a pitch.

“My story was built around art creation. It was built on this kind of doggedness and a resiliency and all these things," he said.

He dabbled in the standard sort of soccer camps, going out to fields and coaching here and there.

“I was working for the Whitecaps, rolling out to some suburb for 300 kids in some field, wearing a badge that I didn’t believe in. They pay me 20 bucks, and I got out there, and f*cking say a bunch of words that are just in a field trying to play with a mascot. I was selling the Kool Aid I didn’t believe in from a developmental point of view,” he said.

But he still wanted to give back - and work soccer in somehow. At the time, DeMerit was living in a nice place in the mountains. He knew the outdoors. He loved it. His camp, he decided, would feature around 20 kids at a time, and not focus all that much on soccer.

“No one can tell me that you can't be holistic in your experience and make it into a World Cup. I did. So, actually, you can. You can get a college degree. You can work nine jobs before you get a real job in playing professional soccer,” DeMerit said.

So, yes, they would play. But over the course of his career, DeMerit saw so many people who didn’t make it that he wanted to help develop humans, not robots. He believed that such an approach might develop a few good footballers along the way. But the real focus was helping people become, well, people. DeMerit, in effect, was one of the lucky ones to break into the pro game. He figured his real calling was to help the ones who never got a shot.

“I would get calls from broken teenagers around May 15, because that's when they all get released,” he said. “And then they ‘Oh, shit. I've spent my whole life being something and being told that I’m this, and all of that stuff has crashed down.' I saw a lot of that, and I wanted to help.”

His camps, then, are anything but conventional. It is not uncommon to see NHL stars helicopter into his yard and talk to 16-year-old soccer players about their lives. He has invited chefs, tattoo artists, business people, and fitness people. There are no phones allowed. Many of the kids are flown in for free.

“I get a First Nations kid, a Chinese kid, an inner city kid, all in one place, around the bonfire in the middle of nowhere with no signal,” DeMerit said. “We get their attention. We practice. We’re with all these people, they can Google and follow online. These kids that think they're soccer players, but really know that they're not going to be, are now practicing soft skills with a bunch of other pros.”

Put more simply?

“We don’t teach skill set. We teach mindset,” he said.