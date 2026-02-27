Getty Images Sport
'Open to everything!' - USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino refuses to rule out stunning Spurs return this summer
Tudor in charge at Spurs
Frank was relieved of his duties as Spurs head coach earlier this month following a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle. The result left the north London side just five points above the relegation zone following a run of just two wins from 17.
In the time since, the gap to the bottom three has been cut to four points after West Ham's 0-0 draw with Bournemouth last Saturday and Tottenham's 4-1 North London Derby defeat at the hands of rivals and Premier League leaders Arsenal the following day.
Igor Tudor oversaw the loss to the Gunners having taken over the Spurs reins on an interim basis last week as the Croat put pen to paper on a five-month deal in the capital. The expectation, now, is that Pochettino will take over for a second spell in the Tottenham dugout.
And the Argentine has revealed that he is 'open to everything' once the World Cup draws to a close this summer.
'Open to everything!'
Pochettino told Spanish radio station Radiogaceta de los Deportes that he is focused on the World Cup, starting: "There are always rumours, I’m always linked [to clubs]. To Tottenham, just like at one time I was linked to Espanyol, or to other clubs.
"In the end, especially because of my past at those clubs, when things aren’t going well, people tend to fall back on emotions and say, ‘Well, with Mauricio we played good football,’ or whatever it may be.
"But no. We’re focused on the World Cup, on the United States. My contract runs until after the World Cup, so after that we’ll see what might happen. Open to everything, right?"
USA have been drawn into a fairly navigable group in their hometown World Cup and will play Australia, Paraguay, and one of Turkey, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo as they look to make home advantage count tis summer.
Pochettino left Spurs in 2019
Pochettino took over as Spurs boss back in 2014 having caught the eye during his brief stint as Southampton boss. During his time in north London, Pochettino guided Spurs to a best-ever second-placed finish in the 2016-17 season, while also claiming a runners' up medal in both the 2015 EFL Cup final and the 2019 Champions League final.
However, Spurs made a stuttering start to the 2019-20 Premier League season under Pochettino, which cost him his job in November 2019. A little over a year after his Tottenham exit, Pochettino was named PSG head coach, guiding the French giants to the 2020 Trophee des Champions, the 2021 Coupe de France and the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title.
And a year after leaving PSG in 2022, Pochettino took over as Chelsea head coach, though he left his role at the Stamford Bridge helm after just a year in charge before taking up his current Stars and Stripes role in September 2024.
What comes next?
In the years since Pochettino left, however, Spurs have gradually dropped down the Premier League table under a succession of managers, including Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte, Ange Postecoglou and, most recently, Frank.
The Dane succeeded Postecoglou in north London last summer, this despite the Australian delivering the Europa League, ending the club's lengthy wait for silverware. However, Postecoglou oversaw a 17th-placed finish last season as the three promoted sides - Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton - all struggled back in the top flight.
Spurs, though, now find themselves mired in a relegation battle and will hope to improve upon their recent nosedive in form. Indeed, Spurs are yet to win a league match in 2026, collecting just four points from their nine matches so far this year ahead of Sunday's game against Fulham.
