Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich, USL record goalscorer, bet on himself to earn his dream European move

The forward stayed in the U.S. for an extra season, and etched himself into the history books in the process

There is a familiar sight in the USL these days. A lanky forward smashes the ball into the net, usually with his left foot, before cooly - almost too comfortably - jogging to the corner flag, raising his arms, and forming a heart with outstretched hands.

It has happened 25 times, in fact, the same player, doing the same thing, week in, week out for the Charleston Battery. That forward, 24-year-old Nick Markanich, has etched himself into the history books of American soccer, tying the USL single-season goalscoring record (a number he will, in all likelihood, soon break).

It has earned him something bigger, the Illinois native soon to move to Spain in a six-figure deal that will rank among the most expensive in USL history. It perhaps stands as proof that this league is a breeding ground for high level European talent.

“Everything’s really just been clicking this year,” Markanich told GOAL.