Is this the turning point for Real Madrid? Vinicius Jr claims Spanish Super Cup success will change their season as Brazilian targets final showdown against Barcelona
A chance to reset the narrative
Vinicius Jr believes the Spanish Super Cup offers Real Madrid the perfect platform to hit the reset button on a fluctuating season. Speaking ahead of the high-stakes semi-final clash against local rivals Atletico Madrid in Jeddah, the Brazilian forward emphasised the psychological weight of the tournament.
For Los Blancos, the trip to Saudi Arabia represents more than just a pursuit of silverware; it is an opportunity to silence the doubters following a difficult few months. Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Madrid have struggled for consistency, allowing Barcelona to open up a four-point gap at the top of La Liga. However, Vinicius is convinced that a strong showing in the Middle East can act as a catalyst for the remainder of the campaign.
"The team is well connected, conscious for this match, because we know that when we come to Arabia and play two good matches it changes the whole dynamic of the season," Vinicius declared.
Out for revenge against Atletico
Standing in Madrid’s way is a familiar foe. The semi-final tie against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid carries significant baggage. It was against Los Colchoneros at the Metropolitano earlier this season that Alonso’s side suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat, a result that marked a turning point in expectations and piled pressure on the Basque manager.
Vinicius acknowledged the difficulty of the task at hand, referencing the need for absolute focus against a side that has already exposed Madrid’s flaws this term.
"Desire and commitment, because we know that the derby is always very complicated, where goals come from details and we have to be focused on that because we have played once and we already know how we have to do it," the Brazilian explained via the club's official channel.
Stepping up in Mbappe's absence
The challenge has been compounded by the confirmed absence of Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar did not travel to Saudi Arabia due to a knee injury, leaving a gaping hole in the Madrid attack. In his absence, the spotlight turns firmly back onto Vinicius to lead the line and provide the spark.
It is a heavy responsibility for a player who is navigating his own personal storm. Vinicius is currently enduring a goal drought that has seen patience wear thin among sections of the Madrid fanbase, with whistles heard at the Bernabeu during recent outings. Furthermore, images of Xabi Alonso frantically ordering him to press during matches have painted a picture of tension between the star winger and his coach.
However, the club views this tournament as the ideal stage for Vinicius’s redemption. Without Mbappe to share the attacking load, the Brazilian has the freedom to assume the leadership role, silence his critics, and prove he can still be the decisive factor in major finals.
Eyes on the prize: A potential El Clásico
While the immediate hurdle is Atletico, the ultimate target looms large on the horizon: a showdown with Barcelona. The Catalan giants have already booked their place in Sunday’s final following a 5-0 demolition of Athletic Club, setting up the tantalising prospect of an El Clasico decider.
For Vinicius and Real Madrid, the motivation is twofold. Not only would a Super Cup triumph provide the first trophy of the Alonso era, but defeating Atletico and potentially Barcelona in the space of four days would send a powerful message to their domestic rivals.
Vinicius knows that "two good matches" separates the team from a crisis narrative and a celebration of champions. By targeting a final against Barcelona, the Brazilian is aiming to deliver the turning point that could salvage Real Madrid’s season and restore his own status as the king of the Bernabeu.
