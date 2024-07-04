Huge Turkey blow! Round of 16 hero Merih Demiral BANNED for quarter-final clash with Netherlands, and potential Euro 2024 semi-final, after celebration in Austria win TurkiyeMerih DemiralEuropean ChampionshipNetherlands vs Turkiye

Merih Demiral has been banned for two Euro 2024 games over his celebration against Austria, meaning he will miss Turkey's clash with the Netherlands.