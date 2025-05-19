The true heir to Lionel Messi! Lamine Yamal to take iconic No.10 shirt after signing new contract at Barcelona with La Masia graduate to have €1bn release clause
Lamine Yamal is reportedly set to wear the iconic no. 10 shirt at Barcelona next season after signing his new contract with Catalan side this summer.
- Yamal to be handed the iconic No.10 shirt
- Yamal to sign lengthy extension at Barcelona
- Barcelona to include €1 billion release clause