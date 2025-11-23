Trinity Rodman speaks out on Washington Spirit future amid WSL & DC Power talks after 'underperforming' in NWSL final defeat

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman has stressed that the league will do everything in their power to retain Rodman's services. "We want Trinity in the NWSL, and we will fight for her," Berman said in the NWSL Final presser earlier in the week as the league strives to retain their star player.

The Spirit were in action against Gotham FC, but fell to a 1-0 loss on Saturday as Rose Lavelle's 80th minute winner proved the difference at PayPal Park in San Jose. Rodman didn't start the match owing to an MCL injury to her right knee, yet featured from the bench with a little over half hour to go. When asked about her knee, the Spirit forward admitted it "felt great" but later commented that she wasn't at full strength.

And it showed as Rodman struggled to make an impact as she failed to get a shot off during his second half cameo. It was a performance eerily similar to last season's NWSL showpiece event as the Spirit fell to a 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pride, as Rodman struggled with a back problem in the narrow loss.

Speaking after the NWSL final defeat, Rodman admitted that she "definitely underperformed" as attention turns to her future with the Spirit.