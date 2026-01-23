Trinity Rodman returns, Gisele Thompson's moment, and Emma Hayes’ final auditions: Five keys as the USWNT open 2026 against Paraguay

The U.S. Women’s National Team open their 2026 calendar against Paraguay on Saturday, the first of two friendlies to close January training camp. On paper, it is a favorable matchup for the Americans. Paraguay are ranked 46th in the FIFA standings and finished fifth at the 2025 Copa América, while the USWNT won the two previous meetings between the sides by scorelines of 9–0 and 8–0 in September 2021.

Even so, the fixture offers an important early evaluation for head coach Emma Hayes. The January roster is composed entirely of National Women’s Soccer League players, with the camp taking place outside a FIFA international window, placing the focus squarely on domestic depth and emerging contributors.

One of the headliners is Trinity Rodman, who was listed as unattached at the time of the roster release but formally re-signed with the Washington Spirit on Thursday. Rodman agreed to a deal through 2028 that set a new financial benchmark in the NWSL, making her the highest-paid player in league history and the highest earner in women’s soccer globally.

Rodman’s return to both club and country follows a limited 2025, in which she appeared just once for the USWNT. She is the most experienced player in Hayes’ current squad with 47 caps, followed by Yazmeen Ryan with 15. The roster also includes four first-time call-ups: forwards Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC) and Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC), along with midfielders Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage) and Sally Menti (Seattle Reign FC).

As the USWNT begin an important year with the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the horizon, Saturday’s match offers a controlled environment to assess how a domestically focused group performs - and how key figures like Rodman anchor Hayes’ evolving setup.

GOAL looks at five keys for the USWNT vs. Paraguay...