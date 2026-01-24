By staying in the NWSL, USWNT's Trinity Rodman became the world’s highest-paid women’s soccer star - was it the right move?

For the NWSL, keeping a player like Rodman matters - and the league ultimately did just that. At a moment when elite American talent has increasingly looked overseas, Rodman’s decision to remain with the Washington Spirit through 2028 represents a meaningful statement about the league’s present and future.

That outcome was not without its hurdles. When Rodman’s previous contract neared expiration, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman was asked how the league planned to retain a player of her stature. Berman responded - and reiterated - that the league would “fight for her.” Yet when the Spirit and Rodman agreed to a four-year deal reportedly valued at more than $1 million annually, the league vetoed the contract, citing concerns over structure and precedent.

What followed was a rare and public standoff. The NWSL Players Association filed a grievance against the league, calling the veto a “flagrant violation” of Rodman’s free agency rights. The dispute ultimately pushed the league toward structural change, resulting in the introduction of the High Impact Player rule - a new mechanism that allows teams to spend beyond the salary cap on select players who meet specific criteria.

That rule, however, remains contested. The NWSLPA is seeking its immediate rescission, arguing that both the rule itself and its rollout violate the Collective Bargaining Agreement and federal labor law.

Still, amid the ongoing legal questions, Rodman’s deal was finalized. And for the NWSL, the significance goes well beyond the contract. Rodman is not only one of the most talented players in the league - she is one of its most magnetic. Her ability to draw fans, inspire young players to be unapologetically themselves, and elevate the entertainment value of the league sets her apart.

At a time when stars like Naomi Girma, Alyssa Thompson, and Sam Coffey have departed for Europe, keeping Rodman at home marks a shift in narrative. Her presence lifts the entire league, not just the Spirit. She brings attention, goals, and moments that remind audiences why the NWSL remains one of the most compelling leagues in the world.