This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer shows how much Real Madrid care about Club World Cup as 'unreal' PSG tipped to win tournament in America T. Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup Manchester City Paris Saint-Germain LaLiga Real Madrid’s willingness to pay a fee and get Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Liverpool shows much they care about the Club World Cup. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below England star linking up with La Liga giants

Blancos paid a fee before free agency

Heavyweight outfits targeting global title Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask