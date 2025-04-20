'Could he be staying?!' - Trent Alexander-Arnold gives Liverpool fans a glimmer of hope with passionate celebration after Reds star comes off the bench to score winner against Leicester amid reports of imminent Real Madrid move
Liverpool fans believe Trent Alexander-Arnold could stay at the club after he scored the winner against Leicester and celebrated wildly.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alexander-Arnold scores winner
- Liverpool now three points off title
- Fans believe he could snub Real Madrid