Trent Alexander-Arnold injury latest: Huge news for Liverpool as full-back set for quick recovery despite Arne Slot's initial fears
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to make a quicker-than-anticipated return from injury, alleviating Arne Slot's initial concerns.
- Alexander-Arnold picked up thigh injury vs Bournemouth
- Replaced by Conor Bradley in the 70th minute
- Medical scans showed that injury is not serious