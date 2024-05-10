Tottenham are Women's FA Cup finalists for the first time - and they've not even seen the best of Lionesses star Bethany England yet

Last season, Spurs didn’t win if the striker didn’t score, but that they’ve eased their reliance on her goals is reason to be excited for the future

This time last year, Tottenham were still at risk of being relegated from the Women's Super League. A dreadful run of nine successive league defeats saw head coach Rehanne Skinner dismissed in mid-March, and it wasn't until the penultimate weekend of the season that safety was secured, thanks to a star performance from Bethany England at home to eventually-relegated Reading.

For Spurs to be in a first-ever Women's FA Cup final just 12 months on is quite a turnaround then, one which speaks to what a fantastic job Robert Vilahamn has done in his first season in charge - particularly given England is still working her way back to her best level.

Last term, the Lionesses striker scored a remarkable 12 goals in 12 WSL games to fire Spurs away from danger, with it difficult to see how they would've stayed in the division without her contributions in attack. Such form even saw her snatch a place in England's Women's World Cup squad at the last minute, having not been called up for eight months.

When England had hip surgery after that tournament, many worried for Tottenham. That Spurs failed to score a single goal in pre-season while she began her time on the sidelines only meant those fears grew. But this run to the FA Cup final, and a charge up into the top half of the WSL table, has shown what a great team Vilahamn is building - one that can get even better when a star like England is firing on all cylinders again.