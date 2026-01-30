Getty Images Sport
Tottenham back away from Raheem Sterling race as free-agent winger considers next move after Chelsea release
Spurs decline chance to sign former Chelsea star
Tottenham have joined Napoli in ruling themselves out of the running for Sterling, leaving the winger’s future in limbo just days after he became a free agent. The north London club had been touted as a potential destination for the four-time Premier League winner, who was keen to remain in the capital for family reasons. With Spurs looking to bolster their attack to correct a slump that sees them languishing in 14th place domestically, a short-term deal for a proven winner appeared to be a logical solution.
However, journalist Alasdair Gold reports that Tottenham have decided not to proceed with formal negotiations. Despite the lack of a transfer fee, the financial package required to sign Sterling remains significant. The player was earning £325,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, and while he is expected to take a pay cut, his salary expectations still far exceed the structure Spurs are willing to break for a player over 30.
Sterling considers options after 'mutual consent' exit
The rejection from Tottenham is the latest twist in a chaotic week for Sterling. On Wednesday, his three-and-a-half-year spell at Chelsea was brought to an end by mutual consent. The club and player agreed to rip up the remaining 18 months of his contract to end his exile from the first team, allowing him to hit the open market immediately.
Sterling took to social media to declare "All eyes on the future," but that future is becoming harder to predict. The winger’s camp had hoped that his free-agent status would trigger a scramble for his signature among the Premier League’s elite. Instead, the market has been hesitant, with clubs wary of the financial commitment involved.
The player had previously been reluctant to uproot his children from their schools in London, a stance that made a move to Spurs or a stay in the Premier League his priority. However, with domestic doors closing, Daily Mail Sport reports that there are still several clubs interested in signing him.
Napoli and European giants cool interest
Tottenham are not the only club to publicly distance themselves from the forward. Earlier this week, Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna poured cold water on suggestions that the Serie A side could offer Sterling an escape route. Speaking ahead of Napoli’s Champions League defeat to Chelsea, Manna admitted talks had taken place in the summer but cited the player’s "significant financial expectations" as a deal-breaker.
This pattern is emerging across Europe. While Sterling’s pedigree - having starred for Liverpool, Manchester City and England - is elite, the economic landscape of European football means few clubs outside the Premier League can match his previous earnings.
This reality may force Sterling to look further afield. The Saudi Pro League remains a viable option for a final lucrative payday, though it is unclear if Sterling is ready to leave European football entirely. Alternatively, a move to MLS could appeal to his lifestyle, but the timing of their season and salary cap rules present their own hurdles.
Spurs stick to disciplined transfer strategy
For Tottenham, the decision to snub Sterling aligns with a broader deadline day approach of caution. Alasdair Gold reports Spurs will not be signing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, and the stance on Sterling is equally firm. Instead of recruiting high-profile veterans, manager Thomas Frank is placing his faith in his current crop, including Dominic Solanke, who recently helped fire the club into the Champions League last-16.
While the free nature of the Sterling deal was tempting, Spurs are wary of disrupting their wage bill or blocking pathways for younger talents. As the transfer window enters its final hours, it appears Tottenham’s chequebook will remain closed to big-name salvages, leaving Sterling to continue his search for a new home elsewhere.
