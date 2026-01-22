Tottenham get another deal done! Thomas Frank's side confirm capture of Brazilian full-back Souza

Souza has revealed his excitement at making the move to the Premier League.

He told the club's official website: “It’s an incredible feeling to join a really big club in Spurs.

“I grew up watching the Premier League so this is a childhood dream for me and I can’t wait to get going.

“This is a big step in my development. The Premier League is very different to what I’m used to in Brazil, and I’m really looking forward to this challenge and to being part of the squad here.”

Beleaguered boss Frank added: “I’m really pleased to add Souza to our squad. He is a talented, promising young full-back, who is forward-thinking and technically very good.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and helping developing that potential, as we believe we have bought one of the brightest left-back talents in the world, who can give us something now but also for the future.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!