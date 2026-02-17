Getty
Tottenham brutally told why Harry Kane will snub emotional return from Bayern Munich as 'ultimate' striker is tipped to join Real Madrid or Barcelona
Prolific striker Kane has reached 500 career goals
Kane walked away from north London as Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer, having recorded 280 goals through 435 appearances. Major silverware proved elusive, leading to a big-money move to the Allianz Arena being made.
Tangible success has been savoured there, becoming a Bundesliga title winner, while stunning individual standards have been maintained by a man who now has 500 career goals to his name - becoming the first Englishman to hit that milestone.
Many have suggested that Kane could be tempted to head back to his homeland and chase down Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record. Spurs would be given the chance to match any offers for their former fan favourite.
Will Kane ever play for Tottenham again?
Zamora cannot see a deal being agreed, with the former frontman - speaking in association with William Hill - telling GOAL when asked if we will ever see Kane playing for Tottenham again: “I don’t think we will. He’s happy there and doing very, very well. It will be interesting. I can’t see it.
“If he comes back to England for a last hurrah, I think he will want a real opportunity to win one of the major trophies in England. If it’s one season, or two seasons he has back in the Premier League, he will certainly want to give himself the opportunity to win something - because obviously he never managed that at Spurs. As things stand, they don’t look like frontrunners to be able to nab him, in my opinion.”
What are the chances of Spurs doing a deal?
Another former Spurs star, Danny Murphy, told GOAL recently when asked if Kane back to Spurs could become a 50/50 call: “I would think much less. Harry Kane is succeeding where he is at the moment - more than succeeding, he’s flying and scoring a lot of goals. He’s in a team where he thinks he can compete for the Champions League. He’s won his first league title, first trophy.
“There is always the family factor. We can never know about how that is. I remember Michael Owen being in Spain and a year in just wanting to come home with the family. We don’t know that side of Kane’s life. But from a football perspective, to go back to Tottenham, there is only one reason he would go back there and that’s because of the fact that the fans love him. In terms of football reasons, it would be to try and break Alan Shearer’s record.
“The way he is playing, if he wanted to leave Munich, I think he would have other options where he could go to another club and compete for the biggest honours on the planet - domestic titles and the Champions League. It sounds romantic going back to Tottenham but the reality is that he’d be going there to win a League Cup or an FA Cup. It’s a downgrade. He would be downgrading. His level of performance at the moment, he doesn’t need to.”
Could Barcelona or Real Madrid lure Kane to La Liga?
Bayern have claimed that release clauses in Kane’s contract, which were said to come in at £57 million ($77m), have now expired. He is, however, only tied to terms until 2027 and may decide that he has another new challenge in him.
There has been talk of La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid showing interest, with Zamora adding when asked if a switch to Spain would be a sensible career move: “Yeah, I think so. He’s still absolutely banging in goals, still an absolute threat. The likes of Real Madrid would fit very well, create chances - Barcelona as well - give him that ball in the box and he’s going to score you goals.
“He’s the ultimate. Any of those teams that create a couple of chances a game will certainly be looking at him because they know it’s going to be goals every single week. If you put the ball into a certain area, with Harry, he is going to score.”
Kane looking to make more history in 2026
Kane has found the target on 41 occasions for Bayern this season, through 35 appearances. He has 26 efforts in the Bundesliga and is chasing down Robert Lewandowski’s single campaign record - which stands at 41.
After bringing another bid for domestic and continental honours to a close, with Champions League dreams also being clung to, Kane - who is his country’s record scorer - will captain England at the 2026 World Cup.
