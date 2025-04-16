Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou dealt huge injury blow on eve of do-or-die Europa League showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt
Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Son Heung-min will not be available for Tottenham's do-or-die Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.
- Son ruled out of Eintracht Frankfurt clash
- Missed the Premier League fixture against Wolves last weekend
- Spurs face Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League on Thursday