AFP
Toni Kroos leaps to defence of Vinicius Jr over temper tantrum after Clasico substitution and insists 'nobody can judge' Real Madrid star
Vinicius dominates Barcelona before being substituted
Vinicius Jr ran rings around the Barcelona defence, especially right-back Jules Kounde, in what was perhaps the most electric performance from the Brazilian so far under Xabi Alonso's reign. The Real Madrid No.7 was motivated to prove a point following the controversial pre-match comments by Lamine Yamal, as he played a vital role in helping his team break their losing streak against their arch-rivals on Sunday, despite not registering a goal or an assist.
In a match blemished by controversy both before kick-off and after the full-time whistle, Vinicius' reaction upon being substituted after 72 minutes seemed to have spoilt the mood inside the dressing room amid jubilant celebrations after the win.
Alonso decided to take his star winger off for Rodrygo in the 72nd minute, with the match delicately poised at 2-1 in favour of the hosts. However, the former Flamengo prodigy not pleased one bit and threw a temper tantrum, speaking the words "I'm leaving this team" before storming down the tunnel at the Bernabeu. Soon after, he was captured sitting on the Madrid bench, before engaging in a verbal brawl with Yamal as tensions flared between the two nemeses after full-time.
- IMAGO / Alberto Gardin
Kroos understands Vinicius' reaction but offers 'anger' advice
Speaking on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos defended Vinicius and said: "When you play an exceptional match, especially in a game like this, you're not happy. I never liked being substituted either. But to be fair, I've never gone straight to the dressing room afterward. You can always judge from the outside, but I like to keep in mind that, in reality no one, except those who are there, in a Clasico and in front of 80,000 spectators with the score 2-1, knows that one wants anything but to leave. Nobody can judge or imagine that emotion. Or often, most of those who judge it simply cannot put themselves in his position.
"In the cold light of day and with a bit of distance, he'll probably think: 'Well, I can hold back the anger a little longer.' He could keep his anger to himself a little more. I understand his anger, but as you can see in the images, it's not conveyed in the ideal way. Even so, I want to point out that it's an emotionally exceptional situation to be down there in a match like that. I've experienced it many times, so you don't always have to take everything so seriously. Coaches don't usually do that either. Especially those who used to be players."
Madrid won't sanction Vini Jr following controversy
A report from Spanish publication AS on Monday revealed that Madrid are "angry" with Vinicius, calling his outburst following his substitution unjustifiable. The club will not be imposing any fines, sanctions, or disciplinary action on the 25-year-old. Even though the word from Madrid's offices is that nobody expected him to be substituted, they are completely behind Alonso and will show total support towards any decision he makes on the pitch. The report further added that the club will not intervene in this matter, rather allowing Alonso to deal with the situation. Madrid will back the decision of their head coach.
"Vini’s character? There are different personalities in any dressing room. Right now we will enjoy the win, then we’ll have a conversation, for sure," Alonso said following the Clasico win, hinting that he will definitely hold talks with the Brazil international.
- AFP
Real Madrid face daunting schedule
With momentum favouring Los Blancos, they will next face Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend. Per reports, the tickets for the game have already been sold out. After this game, however, Alonso's men will play five straight away games in a row, which includes trips to Liverpool and Olympiacos in the Champions League.
