TNT Sports v Sky Sports: Which is the best sports package?

An in-depth look at the UK’s leading sports providers, to see which has the best subscription deals and exclusives for streaming customers

For decades, Sky Sports has had a stranglehold on the subscription sports market here in the UK, specifically when it comes to live Premier League football coverage. Sky is, and will likely always will be, associated as ‘the home of football’, having had exclusive television rights to its elite league since the PL’s conception in 1992.

In recent times though, other competition has pushed its way into what was once a Murdoch-ran monopoly throughout the 1990s. Now, there are other companies that boast shared broadcasting rights to football, cricket, rugby and a host of other sports. In 2025, TNT Sports is one of its Sky's biggest competitors for live sport, but which is the best?

Here at GOAL, we're about to guide you through what each has to offer, as well as the pros and cons.