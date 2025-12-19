Timothee Chalamet reveals love of 'fantastic' Scott McTominay as Hollywood superstar learns about Scotland's manic World Cup qualification story

Following McTominay’s incredible contribution to Scotland’s emotional victory, the former Manchester United man was lauded by his manager after the full-time whistle. Speaking to BBC Scotland, Clarke said: "Scott McTominay scored the best overhead kick I've ever seen and it might not have been the best goal of the night!”

And when discussing the game as a whole, he added: “It was a lot of emotions. High and low. At times, you're looking for solutions and thinking how to change it. I knew at some stage we'd have to go two up front.

"I felt the Danes were dominating us a little. It seemed like a good time [to make the changes]. Whether they were 10 or 11 [men], we were going to do that.

"I spoke to Kieran (Tierney) before the first game. He's a key player for me, one of my men. I've got loads of them. Fourteen were involved in the play-off game.

"I'm not sure I envisioned the goal... but when it was rolling back to him on his left foot, I knew he would score.”

