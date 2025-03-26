'Time for someone else to have a chance' - Portugal urged to replace Cristiano Ronaldo as Roberto Martinez is warned CR7 won't make 'big impact' if he goes to 2026 World Cup
Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has been urged to replace Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2026 World Cup to give his side the best chance of winning.
- Ronaldo still involved on international stage
- Scoring goals but having less impact in big games
- Martinez urged to replace talisman for World Cup