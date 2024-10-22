Thomas Tuchel Announced As New England ManagerGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Welcome home, Thomas Tuchel! Chelsea plan ahead for reunion with legendary manager after taking England job

Chelsea are reportedly ready to give Thomas Tuchel a warm welcome when he visits Stamford Bridge as the England manager.

  • Tuchel to take England job from January 2025
  • Will visit Chelsea to watch them in the Premier League
  • Blues will welcome former manager with open arms
