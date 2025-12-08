Getty Images Sport
Thomas Frank responds to Yves Bissouma laughing gas allegations after Tottenham launch internal investigation into midfielder’s conduct
Bissouma in trouble again for inhaling laughing gas
It was reported on Sunday that Tottenham have launched an internal investigation after out-of-favour star Bissouma was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon during the early hours of November 3, with the footage reportedly recorded at a party in London. The video, which he is said to have sent to a woman invited to join him, has raised immediate disciplinary concerns given his previous suspension for the same behaviour. Similar footage appeared last year, where the midfielder was apparently inhaling gas. Upon being found guilty, the north London club handed their player a one-match suspension.
After the latest incident, Spurs have confirmed that the matter is being handled internally after the footage was published, intensifying scrutiny on the player. The incident is particularly serious because possession of nitrous oxide - a class C drug - for recreational use has been illegal in the UK since 2023, carrying potential criminal penalties, maximum up to a two-year imprisonment. Bissouma apologised for a similar offence last year and served a club suspension as a result, but this second episode has sparked renewed questions over his professionalism at a time when he has not played a single minute this campaign.
Frank reacts to Bissouma's incident
Reacting to the fresh controversy, Spurs boss Frank told reporters: "It’s an internal matter that we are dealing with at the moment, and when we have dealt with that, then I will have a comment on it."
After his suspension last year, former Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou had shared his thoughts on Bissouma's conduct, as he said: "He has made a really poor decision. You want to understand that and try to help him through that, and as a club (see) what we can do to make sure he doesn’t make those kinds of choices and decisions in the future. He has a responsibility to his team-mates, to our supporters and to everyone associated with the club - and he failed in those duties."
Bissouma's crisis continues at Spurs
The latest controversy adds to the Mail international's crisis in the Premier League, with his future at Tottenham uncertain ever since he was dropped from the squad for persistent lateness at the start of the season. Frank has left the midfielder out of both his Premier League and Champions League squads, noting at one point that there was still a way back but emphasising standards that must be met.
The landscape only worsened for the midfielder following an ankle injury sustained on international duty, keeping him sidelined during a period when he needed to rebuild trust. Off the pitch, Bissouma has endured further turmoil with revelations in November that he had been the victim of a major fraud, losing £800,000 from a Coutts bank account. Although the club maintain an option to extend his contract beyond June, his position is fragile, with Spurs considering triggering the clause primarily to protect his transfer value ahead of a possible January sale. The latest footage contributes to a pattern of off-field issues that could accelerate an exit, especially with earlier interest from Turkish clubs failing to materialise in the summer.
Spurs finally bounced
After going winless in four back-to-back games across all competitions where they conceded 13 goals, Frank's men bounced back this weekend as Richarlison and Xavi Simons' goals helped Spurs comfortably beat Brentford 2-0.
With renewed confidence, the Premier League club are all set to host Slavia Praha in the Champions League on Tuesday. The game will be extra special for the club, as their iconic forward Son Heung-min is all set to return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since leaving for LAFC in the summer.
The club's official statement read: "Sonny will take to the pitch before the team walk-outs ahead of the 20:00 kick-off against the Czech champions. He will then have the opportunity to personally address the supporters that took him into their hearts following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and treasured him for the next 10 years – it is sure to be an emotional occasion in N17."
