Thomas Frank hits back at Jamie Carragher's criticism of Tottenham as Spurs boss claims 'it's easier' to be a pundit than a manager
Carragher rips into Spurs' tactics and players
The performance was then picked apart on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football programme by Carragher, who said Tottenham lacked 'courage, confidence and ability' during their defeat to the Blues, while he also took aim at summer signings Joao Palhinha and Xavi Simons for their subpar displays. But Spurs responded magnificently to this defeat by thrashing Danish outfit Copenhagen 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Frank dismissive of criticism from pundits
At his post-match press conference, Frank was asked by GOAL whether he saw Carragher's analysis and pointed comments.
Frank replied: "No, I didn't. I didn't see his comments so there's not too much to say to that. The pundits are pundits, they need to say something about the games. I've been a pundit myself sometimes, it's easier to be that than stand down there (on the touchline)."
10-man Tottenham destroy Copenhagen in style
Strikes from Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert saw Spurs build a two-goal lead against Copenhagen, before the Welsh winger was sent off after a VAR review for a high challenge on Marcos Lopez's heel. However, the hosts soldiered on and scored twice more in quick succession, firstly through an incredible 70-yard solo goal from Micky van de Ven and then substitute Palhinha.
"I saw a good performance today, which I'm happy with," Frank added. "We talk a lot about that 'bounce-back mentality' because in life and football there will be setbacks. Every team will experience that. It's how we react to that, to come out after a bad game or a bad spell and come back into it. That's part of a good team. I'm very happy with the response the players came with today, we controlled the game from minute one to the end more or less. Of course, there was a little bit about the red card but Micky decided it should not be a problem! Then we won a very good win in the Champions League and it's not easy. I know Copenhagen haven't had a good start but I know they are in general very difficult to play against and I'm pretty sure we will not see them lose 4-0."
Johnson red card 'harsh' claims Frank
Frank was also asked about the decision to send off Johnson, with the Spurs boss admitting he could see why a red card was shown but believing ultimately the late challenge wasn't worthy of a dismissal.
"I think I understand why it can be given. But I think it's a little bit - what I've talked before - that still footage, studs on leg, is what the ref sees the first thing," Frank said. "That's where it looks bad. There was no recklessness in this tackle from Brennan. He goes down into a sliding tackle, you can say 'why give the opportunity?', but when he goes down, there's literally no leg in front of him, so when he slides, then the player steps down, and then it looks bad after that. I think it was a little bit unfortunate, and I think it was harsh."
Spurs build confidence again ahead of Europa League final repeat
Tottenham went into Tuesday's clash with Copenhagen off the back of only one win in their last five matches in all competitions, while Frank's pragmatic approach has also come under the microscope. Such a convincing victory and performance will keep doubters at pay for a few more days at least, with Manchester United heading to north London on Saturday in Premier League action.
This will be the first meeting between the two sides since last season's Europa League final, which Spurs won 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Brennan Johnson. Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven games against United and beat them four times in three different competitions during 2024-25 alone.
