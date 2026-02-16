Getty Images Sport
Third time lucky? Brighton make official bid for rising Bundesliga star Said El Mala after having two offers turned down already
A persistent pursuit
The English club’s interest is anything but new. Brighton were already keen on El Mala last summer, but their pursuit has intensified following his rapid rise this season.
In January, the Premier League outfit were reportedly ready to offer a total package of up to €30 million - a figure that would have seen the player remain in Germany on loan for the remainder of the current campaign. However, Koln’s hierarchy stood firm, with sporting director Thomas Kessler famously rejecting the lucrative proposal from England out of hand.
- Getty Images Sport
The details of the rejected mega-offer
According to Sky Sport, Brighton’s January opening move was substantial, featuring a guaranteed transfer fee of approximately €25-26m. The deal also included a 10 per cent sell-on clause and would have seen El Mala earn a gross salary of up to €3.5m per season in the Premier League. In a unique twist, the Seagulls even offered to sign his brother, Malek, who currently plays for Koln’s reserve side, but Kessler refused to engage in negotiations to avoid unsettling the squad during their relegation battle.
Kessler has been vocal about his desire to keep the youngster, stating: "As a rule, I do not comment on speculation like that in detail. What matters to us is that Said has made very positive progress in a short time and has contributed significantly to our season so far with his performances. It is important for us to closely support him, provide him with stability, and take the next steps together so that he continues to help us in the second half of the season."
Tension rising behind the scenes
While the club remains publicly defiant, the player’s situation in the Domstadt is becoming increasingly complex. Minor issues are said to have fuelled the tension between El Mala and head coach Lukas Kwasniok, including public comments and a lack of starting opportunities. Despite contributing seven goals and three assists this term, the winger has been used as a substitute in 13 of his 22 Bundesliga appearances, a role that has reportedly left the Krefeld-born talent feeling frustrated and seeking a new challenge.
Addressing the player's long-term commitment, Kessler noted that the club deliberately tied Said to a long-term contract until 2030 without a release clause. He added: "We deliberately tied Said to the club on a long-term basis before the season because we are convinced of his development and have a clear plan for him. At the same time, it is part of our business to deal with market-related matters. We do this seriously and with the necessary calm. For us, the focus is on Said being an important part of our sporting concept, and we expect that he will continue his path with FC Koln."
- Getty
Brighton face competition from European giants
Despite the official bid, Brighton are currently pushing for a quick decision as they fear the winger's price tag could skyrocket toward €40m in the summer. There is a growing sense within the German club that even more lucrative offers could arrive during the next window, particularly from domestic heavyweights Bayern Munich. The record champions are reportedly keeping a close eye on El Mala as a potential long-term backup for Luis Díaz, meaning Brighton must act swiftly to avoid losing out.
The saga is poised for a dramatic conclusion this summer. If El Mala’s situation regarding playing time does not improve under Kwasniok, the attacker is expected to push for a move away. Whether he heads to England or remains within the Bundesliga, it is clear that Koln’s resolve will be tested once again. Brighton have made their move, but with the world’s biggest clubs watching, the race for one of Germany's brightest prospects is only just beginning.
