‘The Salish Sea Kit’ - Seattle Sounders Unveil Ocean-Inspired away kit for 2025 MLS Season

Seattle Sounders'The Salish Sea Kit' - Seattle Sounders Unveil Ocean-Inspired away kit for 2025 MLS SeasonSeattle Sounders FCMajor League SoccerThe Rave Green introduce a striking new away jersey that pays homage to the Pacific Northwest's coastal heritageAway kit features a navy base with turquoise blue accentsThe design incorporates geometric patterns inspired by coastal weaversSet to make its debut in the 2025 MLS season against Real Salt Lake