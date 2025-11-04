The Rondo: Inter Miami's postseason jeopardy, Lionel Messi's MLS legacy, peak performances from Son Heung-Min and LAFC, and revisiting Cup picks

TH: He's still the greatest player to ever kick a ball in this mad league, and the lack of proper squad planning doesn't take much away from that. Sure, Messi has done a pretty good job of employing his mates here, and deserves some criticism for the way he has influenced transfer and managerial policy. But how can you argue with someone who has tallied nearly 100 goal contributions in all competitions in three years and have a go at his legacy? He remains the GOAT.

RT: A loss would say that this iteration of the team failed to reach the on-field goal: MLS Cup. Since Messi's arrival, the club has built a superteam of friends. But in his two prior playoff runs, success has eluded them. It's not a total failure, of course, as they do have silverware and a Club World Cup run to show for it. But the truth is that, over the last few seasons, Miami have proven to be a very flawed team. If those issues come back to bite them again? It would surely sour the taste of an era that has been incredible off the field but lacking on it, given the names involved.

AL: Inter Miami should win handily at home, but if that doesn’t happen, one would expect the team to learn and change its player recruitment approach. Unlike last year with Tata Martino, you’d expect manager Javier Mascherano to stick around - it's part of the perks of being tied to Messi. And pursuing stars at the top of the roster is largely OK, though chasing Neymar would be ill-advised considering his form and injury issues. But leadership need to consider building around its foundation with players who have MLS experience. It’s been demonstrated in two seasons now that the playoffs are a different animal than the regular season, and the Herons weren’t exactly top of the class in the season, either. Adding MLS veterans in defense and on the bench, for example, would really push this team forward.