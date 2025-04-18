Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

'The strangest, maddest game I've ever played' - Harry Maguire admits Man Utd's breathless comeback against Lyon 'summed up' his six-year stay at Old Trafford

H. MaguireManchester UnitedManchester United vs LyonLyonEuropa League

Harry Maguire was the Manchester United star at Old Trafford on Thursday night against Lyon and the defender has labelled it his 'maddest' game.

  • Man Utd make a massive comeback against Lyon
  • Maguire scores winner after coming back from 4-2 deficit
  • Equates the game to his career at Old Trafford so far
