'It's strange!' - Wojciech Szczesny reveals concern that Lamine Yamal and Barcelona youngsters won't remember his Arsenal spell

Getty/GOALHarry Pascoe'It's strange!' - Wojciech Szczesny reveals concern that Lamine Yamal and Barcelona youngsters won't remember his Arsenal spellW. SzczesnyBarcelonaPedriReal Madrid vs BarcelonaLaLigaL. YamalWojciech Szczesny has revealed what it is like to be a more senior member in Hansi Flick's youthful Barcelona squad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSzczesny joined Barca on a free transferPlayed for Arsenal back in 2009Lamine Yamal was just two years old at the timeFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below