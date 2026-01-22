Getty/GOAL
‘That’s the way it is!’ - Steven Gerrard urges Arne Slot to ‘stop mentioning’ low blocks after Liverpool manager reveals excuse for Reds' inconsistency
Liverpool lacking consistency after record-breaking spend
Liverpool surged to Premier League title glory last season, with Slot making a mockery of those who had questioned whether he could step into the void created by Jurgen Klopp’s departure. Big money was invested in the summer of 2025 in a bid to create a new dynasty on Merseyside.
Little return on that record-shattering investment has been seen, with the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz failing to make the desired impact. As a result, the reigning champions of England now find themselves locked in a battle for top-four finishes.
They are still competing for continental glory in the Champions League, with a 3-0 victory over Marseille being secured in their latest European outing, but questions continue to be asked of their domestic form.
Slot explains why Liverpool struggle against certain teams
Marseille gave Liverpool space in which to work, as Roberto De Zerbi is an attack-minded coach, with Slot telling TNT Sports afterwards of why the Reds looked like a different team to the one that toiled their way to a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Burnley: “Our reason why we're inconsistent, if you want to call 13 times unbeaten inconsistent, and that has all to do with us struggling against low blocks.
“I know so well why we're not consistent and that has mainly to do with when a game is more open, when tactics are involved, when players can play through the lines, when they can show how good they are. That's a completely different game than against the low block. You need completely different quality against the low block, it has not so much to do with what you prepare before the game. You just have the ball a lot.
“What the importance is of facing a low block, and you cannot compare that with a game tonight, with both teams wanting to play out from the back, where both teams want to press. And every game we've played this season when this was the situation we've played very good games – yes we lost at Man City and Chelsea, but many of these games we've got results.”
Gerrard calls on Slot to find answers to Liverpool questions
Reds icon Gerrard is not buying that excuse from Slot, with Liverpool’s head coach being reminded that it is his job to solve problems. The ex-England captain told TNT Sports: “I’m really pleased for him. It can’t be easy when you’re under that pressure. His tactics were spot on tonight. He deserves a lot of praise and credit.
“He needs to stop mentioning low blocks. Low blocks have been happening at Liverpool since I played and many, many years before me. That’s just the way it is, teams are going to try and do everything they can to stop Liverpool.
"The key is finding solutions. You’ve got the players. Then you’ll turn the low-block games into wins rather than draws. It’s not going to change. They’ll face a low block at times against Bournemouth at the weekend. They’ve got to be ruthless and the big players have got to step forward and score the goals to win games.”
Top-four battle: Liverpool unbeaten in 13 across all competitions
As pointed out by Slot, Liverpool have gone unbeaten through their last 13 games in all competitions - with that run stretching back to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Dutch giants PSV on November 26. The Reds have not, however, been entirely convincing.
They are looking over their shoulder in the race for Champions League places, with Slot’s side only one point clear of old adversaries Manchester United - who sit fifth. The chasing pack is bunching up behind them, with it imperative that a positive result is picked up when travelling to Bournemouth on Saturday.
