'He's our star' - Real Madrid's Rodrygo says Brazil need Neymar to win World Cup 2026

Getty/GOALPeter McVitie'He's our star' - Real Madrid's Rodrygo says Brazil need Neymar to win World Cup 2026NeymarBrazilWorld Cup Qualification CONMEBOLAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueRodrygoBrazil star Rodrygo says his team need Neymar back "as soon as possible" as he feels they will not win the World Cup without the injured attacker.Neymar out since October with ACL injuryBrazil disappointing in World Cup qualifyingRodrygo desperate to have him back