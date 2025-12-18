Spurs eye deal for Brazilian wonderkid Rayan as Real Madrid prepare offer worth €50m

Tottenham’s confidence in the market has been bolstered by a significant financial boost. Earlier in the campaign, the club confirmed a £100m equity injection from majority shareholders, the Lewis family trust, strengthening Spurs’ position as they plan for long-term success. Club executives see the investment as an opportunity to compete more aggressively for elite talent, particularly young players capable of shaping the team’s future. Rayan fits that profile perfectly, and Spurs remain hopeful that their structured approach and clear pathway could appeal to the player when the time comes.

"We are pleased to announce that our majority shareholder, the Lewis family trust, has, through ENIC Sports & Development Holdings Ltd (“ENIC”), injected £100 million of new capital into the Club," a statement read on Tottenham's official website.

"This equity injection will further strengthen the Club’s financial position and equip the Club’s leadership team with additional resources to continue the focus on driving long-term sporting success. This additional capital is part of the Lewis family’s ongoing commitment to the Club and its future."

Whereas, non-executive chairman Peter Charrington said: "As I stated a few weeks ago, our focus is on stability and empowering the management team to deliver on the Club’s ambitions. I know the Lewis family are also ambitious for the future. Today’s capital commitment reflects that ambition and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support. We will continue to do all we can to ensure that Vinai and his team are supported in the best way possible to take this Club forward."

Tottenham return to Premier League action this weekend against Liverpool, while Real Madrid face Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu before the Christmas break.