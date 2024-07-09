Spain player ratings vs France: Lamine Yamal, you are a joke! Teenage wonderkid's sensational strike leads La Roja into Euro 2024 final as deadly Dani Olmo provides the dagger

The 16-year-old scored his first goal of the tournament in some style as Luis de la Fuente's side came from behind to win 2-1 in Munich

Virtuoso goal-scoring displays from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo secured Spain a come-from-behind 2-1 win over France to reach the final of Euro 2024.

In an electrifying first half where Spain started the brighter of the two, the favourites were stung by Randal Kolo Muani heading home Kylian Mbappe's teasing cross in the ninth minute. They weren't behind for long, however, as Yamal scored a goal of the tournament contender from nearly 25 yards out 12 minutes later.

Then, Olmo produced a moment of magic to knock the ball past Aurelien Tchouameni, before smacking the ball past Mike Maignan - via a Jules Kounde deflection - on the 25-minute mark.

Like in their quarter-final win over Germany, Spain began to drop deeper as the game ticked by, and not even Mbappe could spark a comeback for the 2018 World Cup winners. The Spaniards - who saw Yamal become the Euros' youngest-ever scorer at 16 - now go marching on together to the final in Berlin on Sunday, where they will face either England or the Netherlands.

GOAL rates Spain's players from the Allianz Arena...