‘Sorry Alisha Lehmann!’ - Lionesses star Rachel Daly apologises for hitting Aston Villa team-mate with stray ball in training – but is still left in hysterics

‘Sorry Alisha Lehmann!’ - Lionesses star Rachel Daly apologises for hitting Aston Villa team-mate with stray ball in training – but is still left in hystericsChris BurtonGetty/InstagramAlisha LehmannWSLWomen's footballRachel DalyAston Villa WomenEnglandEngland ace Rachel Daly has apologised for hitting Alisha Lehmann with a stray ball in Aston Villa training, but was still able to see the funny side.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVillans preparing for cup outingPlenty of smiles in trainingSearching for a spark in 2024